Macclesfield Hospital was hit by the cyber-attack which affected NHS computer systems at the weekend.

East Cheshire NHS Trust which runs Macclesfield Hospital has confirmed that some of its IT systems disrupted by the cyber-attack which hit NHS organisations across the country, including the hospital.

The ‘ransomware’ virus appears as an error message and blocks access to patients records.

IT staff are still working to resolve the issue.

Bosses have stated that no surgery or appointments have been cancelled and patients have not been directly affected.

The statement said: “Like many other NHS organisations, East Cheshire NHS Trust was affected by Friday’s cyber-attack, with ransomware detected in a number of our systems.

“As soon as local issues were identified, IT systems were shut down to prevent the virus spreading further and business continuity plans were enacted to ensure the trust continued to provide safe care.

“Patients have not been directly affected and the trust has not cancelled any elective surgery our outpatient appointments. “All patients should attend appointments this week as planned unless contacted by the trust and advised otherwise. Our IT providers continue to work resolve the issue.”

The ransomware virus affected the NHS, banks and government agencies in the UK and other organisations across the globe.

It targets PCs still using old Microsoft systems, appearing as an error message and demanding a ransom to resolve it.

Police issued an alert from the City of London Police’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau urging individuals and businesses to follow security advice in the coming days to protect against the virus.

This includes installing system and application updates as soon as they become available, installing anti-virus software and creating backups of your important files.