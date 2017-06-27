Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preparations are hotting up for the first Macclesfield Festival after more than 3,000 tickets have been sold.

Organiser Andrew Kleek promised music fans the festival would be the biggest event Macclesfield has ever seen when he launched it back in March.

He’s since announced that Brand New Heavies, Dodgy and The Farm will headline.

Now music promoter Andrew, who lives in Tytherington with wife Emma and daughter Lottie, is pleased to announce he’s sold more than 3,000 tickets, saying he’s well on course to make this the biggest one-day event in Macclesfield.

Macclesfield Rugby Club can hold 20,000 people and Andrew said he is planning to get at least 10,000 to the first festival with just under a month to go, with hopes to expand numbers in future years.

He said: “The event is doing really well and we’ve sold more than 3,000 tickets. The VIP and afterparty are almost sold out and the town is buzzing with excitement. There is often a rush on tickets in the last month before a festival. We’re already planning next year.”

Andrew has announced more acts and entertainment on the line-up, including bands and musicians from Macclesfield. This includes The New Breed, DanDelion Rose, Low Orbit and singer songwriter Hugo Kensdale all to appear on the main stage.

Andrew said: “The New Breed are a fresh rock ‘n’ roll band encompassing everything great about the 70s and 80s while driving proper rock ‘n’ roll into a modern era.

“DanDelion Rose are an eclectic three piece band who have a very distinctive sound and style and are quickly gaining a cult following from all over the country.

“Highly talented Hugo Kensdale will perform his latest single Mermaids live on the main stage. Last but not least are Low Orbit, who met in Macclesfield with a mutual love of the FooFighters – which spawned some tasty rock riffs, which quickly mutated into the monstrous tracks they now are.

“The festival has always been about showcasing Macclesfield talent.”

The festival is on Saturday, July 22 at Macclesfield Rugby Club, from 10am. There will be a kids stage, house music tent, northern soul and Motown tent, funfair, strongest man competition and other attractions including stilt walkers, a fire show and zorbing.

Go to macclesfieldfestival.co.uk to buy tickets.