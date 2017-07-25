Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first Macclesfield Festival attracted around 7,500 people for music and family entertainment.

From rock bands on the main stage and DJs in the dance tent, to magicians and young dance groups on the kids’ stage, there was entertainment for everyone at the Macclesfield Rugby Club event.

Headliners Brand New Heavies, Dodgy and The Farm were supported by Macclesfield acts, and muscle men from the region and locals from Macclesfield stepped up to take part in the Macclesfield strongest man competition.

Youngsters from Macclesfield’s Sylk Dance Academy and Stage Invaders Dance Academy also took to the stage for some energetic performances. There was a touching moment when mum Lucy Carroll and her son Ollie went on stage to talk about Ollie’s fatal illness, Batten’s Disease.

Organiser Andrew Kleek will make no money this year but any profits will go to Ollie’s fundraising appeal ‘Ollie’s Army’, and East Cheshire Hospice.

Andrew said: “It was absolutely amazing. We had no trouble and the atmosphere was fantastic.

“Lots of people said it’s just what Macclesfield needs. It was the most people ever for an event like this in Macclesfield and will be bigger next year. It was hard work but I’m proud of what we achieved.”