A comedy night was such a hit with punters that the organisers have decided to make it a regular event.

The first MaccLaughs event, held at the Button Warehouse cafe on Stanley Street, featured a number of acts and sold out completely.

Compere and organiser Clay Nikiforuk said: “Last month featured Pete Phillipson, Lindsey Davies, Sian Davies, and many more. We sold out and had to turn people away at the door – but have now bought more chairs and are looking forward to a bigger and better May 18th show.

“What we loved most was the sense of community that came from laughing together.

“There was even a joke writing competition, with the winner going home with some very ridiculous trophies to show off to their friends and family. This month’s competition should be fierce.”

The next event will be on Thursday, May 18, featuring Kate McCabe, Edy Hurst and Amy Vreeke. Tickets cost £7.50 from the cafe, by calling 01625 433093 or online at thebuttonwarehouse.co.uk/events.

Tickets on the door are £8.50. Guests can bring along their own drinks for a corkage fee of £3.