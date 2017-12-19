Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers in Macclesfield fearing chaotic journeys over Christmas can relax after Arriva staff cancelled December strike action.

Fifteen Arriva routes in Macclesfield faced disruption as a result of the long-running pay dispute, which has already led to a series of 24-hour walk-outs since November.

More had been planned for December 14, 20, 21, 22 and 23, but have been called off after an agreement was reached.

Members of Unite voted to accept a 3.2 per cent pay rise in one year which runs from April 2017 to April 2018 and

2.6 pc in year two, starting in April 2018.

Unite regional officer John Boughton said: “This pay deal that our members have overwhelmingly accepted is a considerable improvement when set against the company’s original offer of 0.9 per cent for year one.

“I would like to thank our members for the solidarity they have shown during this dispute and the fantastic support they received from the public and local politicians across the north west, which greatly contributed to this victory for pay justice.”

Phil Stone, managing director of Arriva North West, added: “Arriva North West is delighted that our latest offer of a two year pay agreement has been accepted by our drivers. This new agreement means our passengers no longer face the prospect of disruption in the run up to Christmas.

“We hold our drivers in the highest regard and this pay offer is a demonstration of our commitment to invest in our workforce. We apologise to our passengers for the disruption over recent weeks and are delighted we can now return to delivering the best possible service to our passengers and the local economy.”