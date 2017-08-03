Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town centre businesses have been without electricity after a power cut affecting more than 200 properties.

There were 223 premises in the SK11 postcode left without power when it was first reported this morning.

Engineers from Electricity North West have been out working on the problem and there are 17 properties still without power.

A spokesman said: “Our engineers are still working on restoring power and all customers will be back with power by 6.30pm if not before.

“The power cut was caused by a high voltage fault on the network.

“Customers can keep updated on our Twitter page.”