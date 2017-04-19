Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist had a lucky escape after his car flipped onto its roof.

The blue Vauxhall Corsa crashed on Alderley Road in Prestbury during rush hour.

It ended on its roof but remarkably the driver, a man from Burton-on Trent, suffered no injury.

Jules Francis, who lives in Macclesfield town centre, came across the accident which took place on March 29.

He said: “The guy just got straight out and looked shocked. Luckily he wasn’t injured. He said there was holes in the road. Thankfully there was no other cars straight behind him.”

While traffic was able to pass the wreck, Cheshire East Council had to attend to clear up an oil spill.

Cheshire Police has confirmed it attended the accident. A spokesman said: “We were notified on March 29 at 6.40pm of a blue Vauxhall Corsa crashing on to its roof.

“The driver, a man from the Burton-upon-Trent areas, didn’t appear to be injured and no ambulance was at the scene.

“Officers attended as the car was in the road but didn’t appear to be blocking the road.

“Highways were called as there was oil spillage on the road.”