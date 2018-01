Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An articulated lorry has caused chaos after hitting a canal bridge.

The back end of the lorry as completely ripped off after the driver tried to pass under the low canal bridge on Grimshaw lane in Bollington.

Police were called at 2pm today (Thursday, January 11) after reports that a vehicle had collided with the bridge, causing a build-up of traffic.

The vehicle - which has now been removed - was blocking the road for around an hour.