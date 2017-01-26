In pictures: Pub scenes in days gone by

In pictures: Pub scenes in days gone by

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at a bars and pubs in Macclesfield in days gone by.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by Macclesfield Express photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week, we have a shot of the new owners of the Railway View pub, Byrons Lane, Macclesfield, Brian Fisher and Zara Houghton.

There are also pictures of locals enjoying drinks at Wetherspoons, Macclesfield.

Finally, we have a snap of Sir Nick Winterton visiting The Bull’s Head, Broken Cross, pictured with Martine Greenleaves and Judy Hinchcliffe.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Facebook page.