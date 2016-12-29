In pictures: Events in the mid-2000s

In pictures: Events in the mid-2000s

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at events happening in Macclesfield in the mid-2000s.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by Macclesfield Express photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have shots of Barbara Hambidge at Alan’s fruit and veg stall in Macclesfield after the imperial sign was made legal and the All School Inter Sports event at Macclesfield Leisure Centre.

There is also a picture of The Builder Boys from Macclesfield who entered a tug of war competition in aid of East Cheshire Hospice.

Finally, we have a snap of Macclesfield Round Table 55th Charter Dinner at Macclesfield Town Hall. Front left are chairman Steve Briscoe and president Chris Burgess, with all the other ex-chairman of the Round Table.

The pictures were all taken in the mid-2000s.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Facebook page.