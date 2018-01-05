Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Pub landlady of 40 years who quit an exciting career on the stage for love has published her memoirs.

Joan Campbell, 87, had a glamorous career in musical theatre and cabaret in the fifties and has performed with showbusiness names like Bob Monkhouse and Pavarotti - as well as enjoying an exciting and glittering lifestyle.

In her early 30s she got married and started running pubs, which led to nearly 40 years as a landlady in Macclesfield.

But the end to her stage career was not before she built up enough interesting tales to write a book.

She has now published her memoirs ‘Life Upon the Wicked Stage’, with funny anecdotes of backstage life. It covers her experiences as an operatic singer, performing comedy songs in working men’s clubs, her time in pantomimes and as an entertainer at Pontins.

The book’s first volume finishes in 1963 when Joan finally accepted the proposal of her long-time suitor, Irish cocktail barman Frank Campbell, and started a more conventional life as wife and pub landlady. She and Frank ran the Ryles Arms in Sutton for nearly 40 years.

Joan, nee Booth, who lives on Byron Lane, Macclesfield, said: “People in Macclesfield will know me as the landlady at the Ryles Arms with Frank but I had a career on the stage.

“I loved it. I’ve loved singing for as long as I can remember. It was an exciting time. I have stories of male co-stars propositioning me, when I was young and beautiful.

“Friends told me I’ve had an interesting life and should write a book so I sat down with my friend Pam Cockerill who helped me write it.”

During her time as a landlady at the Ryles, Joan found her voice again when she sang with Pavarotti as part of the World Festival Choir. She has also performed with Alderley and Wilmslow Operatic Society.

She and Frank sold the pub in 1998 and Frank died aged 69 in 2004.

Joan, who has a son Michael, is planning the second part of her memoirs about life as a landlady.

Joan said: “We had great times at the pub. Frank was a fantastic licensee, with his wit and charm and I would sing and play piano. When I was asked to sing with Pavarotti, I couldn’t turn that down. It brought back all those memories of being a performer.

“We loved our time running the pub and I wouldn’t change it, but I’ll never forget my time on the stage.”