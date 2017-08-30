Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long-haired little boy is having his locks lopped to raise money for charity.

Lachlan MacIndeor, four, from Macclesfield, is having the chop before he starts school at Puss Bank Primary next week.

He’s only ever had two trims before, meaning his hair hangs at eight inches.

Lachlan has decided to make his sacrifice count by getting sponsors and raising money for East Cheshire Hospice in memory of family friend Joel Green, who died in July, and Team Lottie, a fundraising effort for a four-year-old girl with cancer.

He will also donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Mum Lisa Matthews, 40, of Knight Street, said the family - which includes dad Gavin, 39, Dylan, nine, and Violet, two - are a mixture of sad and excited.

She said: “We all love his long hair. He’s only had a couple of trims in his lifetime.

“But his school have a strict policy where girls and boys with long hair have to put it up in a ponytail. Lachlan doesn’t want to do that because he worries people will think he’s a girl. It’s something he gets a lot as you can imagine. He’d rather cut it off that have a ponytail.

“Lachlan then wanted to donate his hair to Little Princess Trust, which takes a minimum of seven inches.

“We though we’d turn such a big event into some fundraising as well. Joel was a family friend and I know Lottie’s mum through a support group.

“He’s going to look like a completely different little boy. I think I might cry when it’s cut but what he’s doing is very generous and kind-hearted.”

The big cut will happen on Thursday (August 31) afternoon and is being done by hairdresser Charlotte Aulty for free.

Lisa, a support worker, said: “We had originally hoped to raise £200 and have already surpassed that, so we’re chuffed to bits.”

To sponsor Lachlan go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lachlan-chop .