Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last day of February brought a surprise dusting of snow to town yesterday.

As quick as it had arrived it was gone again – but not before the town’s intrepid photographers took to social media to share their snaps.

Irene Lea sent us an atmospheric picture of the snow on Ivy Lane, and John Stockton sent us a stunning image of fresh snow at South Park.

Paul Shatwell, who runs Deja Vu in Macclesfield, shared a snap of the snow on the firm’s Instagram account.

He said: “Well I didn’t expect this scene when I opened the curtains this morning. Looks gorgeous though.”

The snow – which fell throughout the morning – had melted by the afternoon when rain began to fall.

According to the Met Office temperatures are expected to remain cold for the rest of the week.

There is no forecast for snow, however there will be some sleet tonight (Wednesday, March 1).