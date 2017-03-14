Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman was left with a suspected broken nose after being attacked in Macclesfield town centre.

The incident happened as the 21-year-old victim was walking with friends from the station along Sunderland Street towards Mill Street.

As they approached its junction with Brook Street two women confronted the victim and attacked her leaving her with a suspected broken nose.

The first offender is described as white, in her late 20s to mid-30s, of stocky build and around 5ft 3ins tall. She had shoulder length blonde hair and was wearing black leggings, a brown knee length dress and flat shoes, carrying a pale or white shoulder bag.

The second offender is described as white, aged late 20s to mid-30s, 5ft 3ins tall and quite stocky. She had fairly long brown hair and was wearing a brown cardigan or jacket and black trousers, with a brown shoulder bag.

PC Dan Lawton said: “There were a number of people who were walking past at the time. Also anyone with the two women that night is urged to contact me. This was a nasty unprovoked attack. Incidents such as this will not be tolerated.”

The incident was at 10.40pm on February 25. Contact PC Dan Lawton on 101.