A woman who attacked two Macclesfield hospital nurses has seen her prison sentence overturned on appeal.

Deborah Roberts, 45, from Bollington, was jailed for 18 weeks by magistrates for the ‘vile’ behaviour as staff tried to save her from a suspected overdose.

During an abusive verbal tirade Roberts punched a nurse in the head and spat at her.

She then gripped another nurse by the stomach as she came to her colleague’s aid.

Roberts launched an appeal against the sentence at Chester Crown Court and has now been released after serving 10 days in prison.

A judge resentenced Roberts, of Turner Rise, to a 12 month community order with 28 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

A court heard that after Roberts was arrested, her ‘barrage of abuse’ continued in custody against another nurse and a detention officer, who was punched to the back of the head giving her concussion.

The court was told she was taken to hospital after drinking.

Shirley Fitton, defending Roberts, said her actions were caused by ‘excessive drinking and medication’, and that she was undiagnosed as having bi-polar at the time.

After the latest hearing, town and borough councillor Beverley Dooley slammed the new sentence and called for mandatory prison sentences for attacks on NHS staff.

Coun Dooley, who represents Macclesfield central ward, said: “It’s outrageous what our doctors and nurses are subjected to while trying to help the most vulnerable in our community.

“I believe anyone who assaults NHS staff should be jailed and heavily fined.

“That would send a clear message to that it will not be tolerated and that costs that come from replacing injured staff with agency workers, etc, is covered by the culprit.”

Reacting to the appeal decision Macclesfield MP David Rutley said: “The recent, serious attack on staff at Macclesfield Hospital, and a detention officer at Cheshire Constabulary, was unacceptable. No one should face violence, abuse or intimidation while doing their job, particularly when caring for patients in a hospital. It is vital that those responsible face appropriate consequences and I would urge the courts to full consider this when sentencing in these difficult cases.”