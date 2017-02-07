Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has given an amazing gift to her best friend – one of her kidneys.

Helen Crowther had the operation to help her pal Andy Clewes, a DJ on Cheshire’s Silk 106.9.

He has suffered with chronic kidney disease since birth and had recently started to need dialysis treatment.

The pair are now hoping to encourage others to sign up to the organ donor register.

Andy, 46, said: “I feel lucky and grateful to be able to have this transplant. It means I can get my life back and I’m very much looking forward to a future when I will be well.

“I’ve been lucky to have a friend who is willing and able to help, but others aren’t so fortunate and rely on the kindness of strangers.”

Helen had the organ taken out at Royal Liverpool Hospital and it was transported along the M62 to Andy at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The pair became friends in 2006 after meeting at a charity fundraising event. Last year Helen, 46, was Andy’s “best woman” at his wedding.

Helen said: “For me, it’s just a couple of months out of my life when I’ll feel a bit tired and sore, but for Andy it will be a whole new life.”