A woman stole £3,000 from her mum while she was sick in hospital.

Sara Pimblott, 33, was asked by her mum Barbara to use her bank card to buy Christmas presents for her grandchildren and pay some bills after she was admitted to hospital with a collapsed lung, a court heard.

But Pimblott, a mum of two of Hurdsfield Road, Macclesfield, continued to withdraw her mum’s money until she’d cleared out the account and overdraft, the hearing was told.

Prosecuting at Stockport Magistrates court, Tina Cunnane told the court Barbara Pimblott realised there was no money left when she went to withdraw cash to pay bills.

Mrs Cunnane said: “She was discharged from hospital on December 23 and it was only towards the end of January, she realised her bank card was missing from her purse and bedroom drawer.

“She applied for a new one and when it arrived went out with her social worker to get money to pay bills. The bank worker said there was no money in her account and overdraft. She couldn’t understand it and saw someone had taken large amounts of money out while she was in hospital. She thought it must have been the defendant as she is the only person with access to her bank card. She said she’d done this before but this time it was too much money. The defendant said she’d taken it to pay for food for her kids and travel to and from work and she is not living a luxury lifestyle on her mum’s money. She said she was shocked how quickly it adds up. She said she was guilty of stealing from her mum and was sorry and ashamed for it. It’s a serious breach of trust.”

Pimblott pleaded guilty to theft between October 31, 2016 and January 31, 2017.

Defending, Saul Comish said she has started paying back the money, adding: “She pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. She was given access to her mum’s card and there was too much temptation and she took money. She’s been struggling financially but is going to be applying for work.”

Magistrates gave Pimblott a six-month prison sentence suspended for a year, with a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours unpaid work. She must pay £2,900 compensation.

Jo Hossle-Standing, chair of the bench, said: “It’s a very serious offence. There was a breach of trust and your mum was very vulnerable.”