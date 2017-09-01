The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wayne Rooney, from Prestbury, has been charged with drink driving.

The former Manchester United and England captain was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in Wilmslow.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said the 31-year-old was stopped by officers on Altrincham Road in Wilmslow in a black Volkswagen Beetle just after 2am.

The striker, who re-joined his boyhood club Everton in the summer, was later charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He will appear before Magistrates in September.

Last week, Rooney announced his retirement from international football after 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.

He has spent the last 12 years living in Cheshire, in a £6million home in Prestbury.

Now Rooney, wife Coleen, and their three children, Kai, Klay and Kit, are planning to move to a new purpose-built £10million country mansion in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

Coleen recently announced that she is pregnant, expecting the couple’s fourth child.

Rooney played in Everton’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday and spoke after about looking forward to a rest during the international break this weekend.