Wayne Rooney has apologised for his 'unforgivable lack of judgement' after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The former Manchester United star left Stockport Magistrates Court with his head bowed and did not speak to waiting journalists.

The 31-year father-of-three, who lives in Prestbury, was banned from the road for two years, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

In a statement he said: “Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit.

“It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC.

“Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.”

Wearing a blue suit with his hands in his pockets, Rooney attended court with a small entourage.

The prosecution told the court that Rooney was stopped because he had a tail light out. His breath reading was 104mg per 100ml of blood, with the legal limit being 80mg.

The defence said Rooney voluntarily stopped his car, but an aggravating factor is that there was a passenger in the vehicle with him.

The Volkswagen belonged to a woman he had met in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on a night out.

Rooney's lawyer Michael Rainford said the footballer admitted he has let himself, his family and his fans down. The lawyer added that Rooney “wishes to express remorse” over the incident.

He added: "He is a young man of many fine qualities."

Everton are likely to fine him two weeks wages, the court heard.

District Judge Temperley handed Rooney a two-year driving ban, 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The judge said: “I accept your remorse is genuine. I accept the effects this has had in you and your family.”

Rooney has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together.

Mrs Rooney recently announced she is pregnant with their fourth child.