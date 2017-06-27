Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An escaped bull caused chaos when it went on a rampage through Bollington and Kerridge.

The bull charged at cricketers during a match at Kerridge Cricket Club at the weekend, and a video captured by the opposing team has been shared hundreds of time.

Now new video has emerged showing what appears to be the same cow charging at a teenager and damaging a fence in Bollington.

Sixteen-year-old Kelseys Watson, who lives near Bollington Leisure Centre, was home alone when she spotted a ginger bullock on her drive.

She said: "I looked through the window and saw there was a cow in the yard – I didn’t realise it was a bull.

"I went out to it and it charged at me and I had to hide. It rammed through the fence and damaged my little brother and sister’s bikes.

"My legs were shaking, I was pretty scared. Luckily it got stuck and one of the farmers arrived and got it away. But then it ran off into a field at the back of our house.”

Kelsey, who has just graduated from Tytherington school, said: “I rang my mum straight away and told her there was a cow in the garden. She was watching it all as it happened at my nanny and grandad’s house [via the CCTV].

“I can see the funny side of it now, but I don’t think I’ll be going near a cow again.”