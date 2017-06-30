Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are urged to check their fridge freezers in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Police stated that a Hotpoint fridge freezer has been identified as the initial source of the horrific fire in the tower block which killed at least 79 people. The government has ordered an immediate examination of the unit by technical experts.

The product, model number FF175BP (white) or FF175BG (grey) which was manufactured between 2006 and 2009, has not been recalled but consumers who believe they own one should call Whirlpool to register their details for further updates.

There is no reason for consumers to switch off their fridge freezer at the moment.

Greg Clark, secretary of state for the department for business, energy and industrial strategy, said: “The device is subject to immediate and rigorous testing to establish the cause of the fire. I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to replace any item without delay if it is established that there is a risk in using them.”

Call Whirlpool Corporation’s freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or visit hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer to register details for updates.