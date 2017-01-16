Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating a series of break-ins at homes in Macclesfield.

Thieves broke into an outbuilding at a house on Andertons Lane, Henbury and stole items including two red ride-on Honda lawn mowers, an ice machine and four DJ speakers.

The incident happened sometime between Sunday, January 8 and Friday, January 13.

On Tuesday, January 10, between 8am and 4pm, offenders stole electrical items after forcing their way into a house on Buxton Road, Macclesfield.

Then on Saturday, January 14, offenders stole a number of items including two chain saws and a quad bike from an outbuilding at a farm in Wincle.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 1am and 6am. Officers have conducted a number of lines of enquiry, including forensics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have today sent out a warning urging people to keep doors locked after a spate of burglaries over the weekend across the county.