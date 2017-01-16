Police are investigating a series of break-ins at homes in Macclesfield.
Thieves broke into an outbuilding at a house on Andertons Lane, Henbury and stole items including two red ride-on Honda lawn mowers, an ice machine and four DJ speakers.
The incident happened sometime between Sunday, January 8 and Friday, January 13.
On Tuesday, January 10, between 8am and 4pm, offenders stole electrical items after forcing their way into a house on Buxton Road, Macclesfield.
Then on Saturday, January 14, offenders stole a number of items including two chain saws and a quad bike from an outbuilding at a farm in Wincle.
The incident is believed to have taken place between 1am and 6am. Officers have conducted a number of lines of enquiry, including forensics.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police have today sent out a warning urging people to keep doors locked after a spate of burglaries over the weekend across the county.