A woman feared for her life during a terrifying attack by her thug ex-boyfriend.

Christopher Greenwood, 24, repeatedly kicked the young woman in the head and body during an explosion of violence, a court heard.

During the brutal assault he dragged her around by the hair, slammed her against the wall and as she begged him to stop told her ‘you’re not going anywhere’, the hearing was told.

In a statement read out in court the victim said she fears she would have been killed if two people hadn’t dragged him away.

The attack in Macclesfield on December 6 came a week after another incident where Greenwood punched and headbutted the same victim.

At Chester Crown Court, Greenwood, of Kendal Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and breaching a restraining order.

Judge Recorder Neville Biddle jailed him to two years and six months.

The court heard that the former couple’s relationship started in their teens but turned ‘toxic’ and resulted in Greenwood being jailed for assaulting her in 2014.

William Hingson, prosecuting, said: “There was a degree of reconciliation and on November 29 the victim arranged to meet Greenwood in Macclesfield.

“He was in drink and became abusive accusing her of being unfaithful.

“He pushed the victim then punched to the upper arm.

“He prevented the victim from leaving by bear-hugging her and headbutted the back of her head.”

Exactly a week later police were called to Greenwood’s property after reports of ‘an argument and then smashing’.

Mr Hingson said: “The witness saw Greenwood dragging the victim around by the hair, slamming her against the walls and saying ‘you’re not going anywhere’.

“The victim was crying hysterically.

“She was screaming for him to stop hurting her.

“She was lying on the floor and he began kicking her repeatedly in the head and body.”

In her statement she victim said: “I feel terrified that he will beat me until I am dead.”

Rachel White, defending, described the relationship as ‘toxic’ adding: “The defendant lost his temper because of insults.

“He has learning difficulties and struggles with his emotions and to control his temper.

“He is sorry.”