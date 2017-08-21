Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A van driver lost his cool after being caught drink driving and apprehended by police.

Maximillian James Smith, 25, smelled of alcohol when he was approached by police after getting out of his van and going into a takeaway at Waters Green, Macclesfield, a court heard.

They asked him if he was the owner of the van but he denied it and when they asked him to give a breath test he didn’t reply.

The officers took hold of the defendant, of Lavenham Close, Macclesfield, but he tried to get away. An officer sustained injuries in the struggle.

When they eventually got him under control his breath test showed he was more than twice the drink drive limit, with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the limit being 35 microgrammes.

Prosecuting, Eileen Roders, said: “The defendant was seen on CCTV driving his black Vauxhall Vivaro from Mill Street to Waters Green.

“He exits and goes into a fast food outlet. Officers approached him and asked if he was the owner of the van but he said he wasn't.

“He smelled heavily of drink, his eyes were glazed and speech slurred. He was asked to give a specimen and didn’t reply and stared at the officers.

“They became uneasy that he might run away and took hold of his arms, asking him to come to the police vehicle. Other officers attended and they brought him to the van.

“He pulled away. They tightened their grip and he began to break free and continue to thrash around.

“He lunged and struck an officer, it was an accidental strike. An officer was treated for injuries as a result of the struggle.”

Smith pleaded guilty to obstructing a Pc in his duty and drink driving on March 14.

Defending, Asin Ali said: “He’s never been arrested or involved with police before. When two officers came over, one took hold of each arm and a third came over and he reacted badly. He had two black eyes in the struggle and other injuries.

“His concern was that his dog was in the van and when he asked what was going to happen to it, the officers said it would have to stay in the van overnight. That’s when the struggle happened.”

Magistrates banned Smith from driving for 18 months and fined him £520, with £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

He was given a conditional discharge for obstructing the Pc.