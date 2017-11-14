Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Macclesfield Rugby Club fan has tragically died after taking ill while watching his team play at the weekend.

Ron Townley, 79, from Rainow, collapsed in the clubhouse at Priory Park just before the final whistle was blown during the game between Macclesfield and Tynedale on Saturday, November 11.

Macclesfield club member Geoff Allen said Ron collapsed from a suspected stroke and died shortly afterwards.

He said: “Ron will be greatly missed by all his friends at Macclesfield Rugby Club and our deep sympathy goes out at this time to his wife Bea and all his extended family at this difficult time.

“And although the paramedics arrived and gave him all the support they could sadly there was little that could be done and Ron passed away shortly afterwards.”

He added: “Thanks also to those members and the paramedics who worked so hard to save Ron.”

Ron was a long standing member and supporter of The Blues, regularly attending games since moving to the area more than 10 years ago.

He said: “Ron came to Macclesfield Rugby Club some 10/15 years ago and soon became a regular joining in post match discussions over a pint with friends after games and also became a member of the Priory Park Investment Club passing on his expertise at the monthly meetings of this group.

“Ron had just enjoyed a family weekend in the Lake District the previous week and was a season ticket holder for The Blues.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the club around 4.30pm on Saturday, November 11 and took a patient to Macclesfield District General Hospital.