Tributes have been paid following the death of a man who dedicated 50 years to mountain rescue.

Buxton Mountain Rescue plays a huge part in providing emergency assistance and supporting the emergency services across Macclesfield and the Peaks.

Ian Hurst, who was honorary president and involved in countless operations, died on Wednesday, March 22.

He spent decades improving rescue operations locally and nationally and in 2013 was awarded an MBE for his services to mountain rescue from the Queen.

Paying tribute a spokesman for BMRT said: “Ian’s life has been dedicated to the service of others and, as a volunteer, he has never been rewarded with, nor wished for, payment for any of his work.

“He will long be remembered for his dedication to helping people in distress in our remote areas and for his contribution to the development of mountain rescue over a period of 50 years. His depth of knowledge, vast experience and his cheerful face will be sadly missed.”

Ian was a member of BMRT for 26 years but before that was involved with the Peak District Mountain Rescue organisation in nearly every capacity.

He later played a role in developing mountain rescue nationally as a trustee of Mountain Rescue England and Wales and co-wrote a book about BMRT.