Macclesfield has been given a magical make-over with hundreds of twinkling tree lights across the town.

The lights – which will be an all year round feature – have been funded and installed by Macclesfield Town Council to enhance the main gateways into the town, with 20 trees at Waters Green, Park Green, Chestergate, Sparrow Park and Jordangate lit up during the evenings.

It has cost the council just under £42,000, which has come from the council’s £170,000 fund for investment projects.

Other projects to be delivered under the scheme include free town centre wi-fi and the return of the Macclesfield family fun day.

Pete Turner, town clerk, said: “The aim of this project is to enhance the public spaces in the town centre, supporting the evening economy and brightening up the experience of residents and visitors to Macclesfield.

“And just to confirm, no Christmas hasn’t come early – these lights will decorate the town all year round.” Lights will come on at around 3pm over the winter.