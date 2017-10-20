Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are invited to remember lost loved ones this Christmas by joining the community at a special memorial event.

People are invited to gather around the huge Christmas tree in Market Place for the annual Tree of Light event on Thursday, December 7.

Previously held at the crematorium, the moving tribute invites residents to write a message to their loved ones on a ‘star’ to be hung on the Christmas tree, before enjoying a carol service around the tree.

Helena Gowler, community engagement officer for Macclesfield Town Council said: “We have decided to move the event from the crematorium to the Market Place. The Christmas tree in town is a focal point for the festivities, so holding carols around the tree in memory of loved ones will give it an extra special meaning this year.”

Stars can be collected from the Visitor Information Centre, the United Reformed Church, Park Green, St Michael’s Church and Macclesfield Cemetery Office. They are also at many of the funeral directors across the town. Completed stars must be returned to one of these hubs by Friday 10th November so that they can be prepared and hung on the tree.

The carols will be led by the choir from All Hallows Catholic College and St Michael’s Church will be open for an hour after the event for anyone seeking some quiet time.