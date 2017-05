Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers set up camp on a town centre car park.

The group of caravans moved on to the car park on Dukes Street, Macclesfield on Wednesday (April 26). Council officers issued a notice for them to leave by 3pm on Friday, April 28, warning that if they failed to comply then the council would consider legal action.

A Cheshire East council spokesman said the travellers have now moved on from the site.