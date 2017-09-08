Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tragic story of a brave soldier has emerged on the 100th anniversary of his death.

Thomas Brown, from Macclesfield, survived four of the fiercest battles of the First World War and two years on the front line before being allowed to return home on leave.

But less than five weeks after heading back to the battle the private was killed.

The heartbreaking story has been revealed by researcher Rosie Rowley for Macclesfieldreflects.org.uk, a website which commemorates the town’s role in the First World War.

Rosie stumbled across the story in the Macclesfield Times, the predecessor of the Macclesfield Express, which included a photograph, and his hobbies.

She said: “I really felt I knew him after reading it.”

Thomas was born in Macclesfield to parents Ralph and Hannah.

In 1901 he lived at Prospect Buildings with his mother and siblings Esther, Alice, Joseph, Thomas, John William, Annie, Sarah, and Ralph, and studied at Duke Street national School.

By 1911 his dad had died and he had three more siblings Emily, Nelly, and Laura.

After school Thomas got a job as embroiderer at Hewetson’s silk mill before he enlisted in September 1914.

He was drafted to France a year and spent two years fighting in Europe engaging with the enemy in the Somme, Vimy Ridge, Ypres and Messines.

The private, who was serving with the 10th Battalion Cheshire Regiment, returned home for furlough where he was staying with his sister on Wellington Street.

Tragically Thomas went back to the front line only to be killed five weeks later, on August 30, 1917 in Belgium. He was just 24 years old.

Thomas was a talented boxer and took part in tournaments at the Macclesfield Skating Rink. While serving in the Army in France in 1916 he won a cup for boxing.

It wasn’t the only tragedy to befall the large family. Thomas’s brother William was killed at Suvla Bay in August 1915.

However two other brothers, Joseph and Jack, also fought in the war, but survived.

Thomas has no known grave but is commemorated on the Tyne Cot Memorial in Belgium. He is also commemorated in Macclesfield on the Park Green, Town Hall, and Macclesfield Sunday School war memorials.

The researcher who found Thomas Brown’s story has spoken of the ups and downs of her meticulous work.

Rosie Rowley starts with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for the serviceman’s age, and name and address of their next of kin, before turning to WWI army service records which sometimes includes a physical description of the serviceman.

Finding them in the newspaper ‘is like hitting the jackpot’, and provides leads for further research.

Rosie said: “When I’ve completed the research I feel a mixture of satisfaction and sadness. I’m always pleased to think that someone’s life story has been recorded and is now available for their descendants to read, but some of those stories are quite poignant – especially for so many of our local lads who lived such short lives. Most were only in their late teens or early twenties when they died, and some families found it so painful to talk about the sons they lost that they were never mentioned again, so later generations don’t even know that a member of their family is named on one of our war memorials.

“Hopefully the work we are doing will put that right, and in future local people will know about their family members who were killed a century ago in the Great War, and think of them on Remembrance Day.”