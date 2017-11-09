Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The festive season will start with a traditional family Christmas lights switch-on event .

This year’s big switch-on is in Market Place in Macclesfield, on Saturday, November 25.

There will be market stalls, children’s fair rides and live entertainment.

The event starts at midday with Macclesfield Youth Brass Band playing carols around the Christmas Tree, followed by on stage entertainment, from midday to 6pm.

And it will be Santa himself who turns the lights on when he makes an appearance at around 4.30pm.

Pete Turner, town clerk for Macclesfield Town Council which puts on the event, said: “As well as the entertainment, we will have free child’s face painting and balloon modelling, on street entertainment and a large craft fair in the Town Hall. Father Christmas will be in his grotto in St Michael’s Church and the town centre shops will be open for business. The stage will be hosted all day by Silk FM, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at around 5.30pm.

“Come and join us for some festive treats and kick off Macclesfield’s Christmas in style.”

More information can be found at macclesfield-tc.gov.uk .