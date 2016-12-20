Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The town’s sporting heroes have been honoured with freedom of the borough status at a special meeting of Cheshire East Council.

Olympic track cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny, and Paralympians Sophie Thornhill and Libby Clegg, are four of seven athletes to have been honoured.

The mayor, Councillor Olivia Hunter, said: “I am absolutely delighted that my term in office has coincided with the Olympic and Paralympic Games and equally delighted that athletes with a link to Cheshire East did so remarkably well in those games, mirroring the tremendous achievements of Team GB. The members, officers and citizens of the borough are truly proud of the achievements of those being honoured.”

Laura and Jason Kenny, who live in Chelford, returned from this year’s Rio Olympics with five gold medals between them.

Sprinter Libby Clegg, who was born in Bollington, won two golds in the Paralympics at Rio, and Sophie Thornhill, who is from Poynton, also won gold in the velodrome at the Paralympics.

Paralympic athlete Sarah Storey, who won five golds at the games, was given freedom of the borough in 2012.

The four Macclesfield athletes were honoured alongside by Megan Giglia, Bryony Page and Andy Small.

Sir Philip Craven, who is the president of the International Olympic Committee and who has played a major role in the huge success of Team GB's Paralympians, was also honoured.

​Deputy leader Coun David Brown praised Sir Philip’s dedication to sport and his own personal achievements as a wheelchair basketball player, winning gold medals in various top-level events, including the Commonwealth Games.