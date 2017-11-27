Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people braved the cold to kick off the countdown to Christmas in Macclesfield.

Market Place played host to a Christmas Market, street entertainers and performances before the Christmas lights were turned on for the first time this year.

Pete Turner, Macclesfield Town Clerk, said it was a fantastic event with revellers standing shoulder to shoulder to enjoy the spectacle, including a hit performance from Macclesfield band Cassia.

He said: “There was about 2,500 people there - the Market Place was packed. We are grateful to everyone in Macclesfield who came out, especially the volunteers who support the event collecting for charity and helping Father Christmas through the crowds and in his grotto. We hope everyone enjoyed it.

“We hope everyone has a great Christmas and remembers to shop locally.”

The evening was rounded off with a spectacular fireworks display.

Money raised on the night - which is yet to be counted - will be shared between the Mayor’s charities, Space 4 Austism and ROAR.

The event was funded by Macclesfield Town Council.