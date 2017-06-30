Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cladding on the town’s tower blocks will not be removed for testing after bosses confirmed it’s non-combustible.

Engineers have been pulling cladding off high-rise blocks across the country this week to test it for fire safety in the wake of the horrific fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

Concerns were raised about the cladding used on Grenfell Tower after the fire spread quickly up the building and this led to concerns for the cladding used on Macclesfield’s tower blocks, Pennine Court and Range Court at Hurdsfield.

The government ordered that cladding at tower blocks across the country is tested for fire safety and cladding on 60 buildings has so far failed tests.

But bosses at Peaks and Plains housing trust which manages Pennine Court and Range Court have said similar testing will not happen on the blocks and confirmed the material used is non-combustible.

A spokesman said: “The government has ordered all blocks that have the same type of aluminium cladding as Grenfell to carry out testing.

“We do not have this cladding.

“Ours is made of crushed rock and meets the Fire Euroclass B-s2-d0 EN 13501 standard and does not require testing because it is non-combustible.

“We had a useful and well-attended meeting at Range and Pennine courts this week, with Cheshire Fire and Rescue fire safety officer, our independent health and safety expert and CEO Tim Pinder.

“Our project surveyor for these buildings and our fire safety officer explained the safety checks and measures we have to keep residents safe.”

Meanwhile Cheshire East has confirmed that none of its buildings in Macclesfield have dangerous cladding.

It reviewed all its high-rise buildings and confirmed that no properties have the type of cladding used at Grenfell Tower. Bosses state all council buildings have fire alarms and fire drills are carried out regularly.

Work is due to start in the next few weeks to install sprinklers into each unit at Macclesfield’s homeless hostel.

Coun Rachel Bailey, council leader, said: “This council supports the calls for a public enquiry into the tragedy at Grenfell Tower and would welcome any changes to the fire safety codes, law, guidance, advice or practice that result in improvements in fire safety.”