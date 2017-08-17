Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Hallows Catholic College is celebrating exceptional results despite the national reforms and the higher standards expected at A Level.

Almost a third of all grades were at A* and nearly half of all grades were A* or A.

Students at the college returned a 100percent pass rate. Many students are heading off to the traditional ‘red-brick’ universities including Oxford, Cambridge and Durham and the vast majority are going to universities of their first choice.

Executive Principal, Tony Billings said: “It’s been an anxious wait for students, teachers and parents this year, following the reforms to A level, but we are absolutely delighted that our students smashed through the new grade benchmarks, helped by excellent teaching, to achieve magnificent results.”

He added: “We have really enjoyed working with such a fantastic group of students who have worked exceptionally hard to meet and exceed their academic targets. However, we are equally proud, as a Church school to say that it is the formation of the whole person that really matters. These young people are making their mark in the world. They are excellent people, carrying great values and attitudes with them as they move on to the next stage of their lives.”

Assistant Principal Michelle Garvey added: “We are thrilled with our students’ results. The vast majority of students worked incredibly hard and they were rewarded with meeting or exceeding their targets.”

This year the highest male and female A Level performers were James Musgrave who attained five A* grades and Roisin Conry who attained two A* and three A grades. James will be reading History at the University of Cambridge and Roisin, Physics at Lancaster University. James said: “I’d like to thank all the teachers who’ve supported me and challenged me to aim high.’

Rosin said: “I’m passionate about the place of Science in the world and I’m delighted to be able to study Physics at the next level.”

The highest Vocational A level student is Georgia Holmer who attained three distinctions. Georgia will be reading for a degree in Nursing at Salford University.

The top performers who attained the highest number of A*-A grades making up the College total of almost 50% A*-A grades are: Niamh O’Sullivan [A*AA History, Oxford], Jacob Kalnins [A*A*A*A*B Physics, Durham], Rolv Apnescth [A* AAB], Jacob Smith (A*A*A* Management and Marketing, Leeds], Alain Gasco [A*A*A Physics and Astro-physics, Manchester], Phobe Geary [A*A*A English, Birmingham], Aidan Hughes [Head Boy A*A*AB] Emily Raferty [Head Girl A*A*AA Liberal Arts, Durham], Alex Jones [A*A*A Mathematics, Nottingham].

This year also saw a significant number of students taking the Extended Project Qualification with 88% gaining A* standard.

David Howells, course leader for the EPQ, said: “The qualification is an excellent preparation for university entrance requiring students to engage in research, write at length and make a presentation to an audience. This year the students chose a very diverse range of topics ranging from philosophy to French Church history to artificial intelligence. We know these students are well prepared both for university styles of learning and the inevitable dissertation.”

For more information about All Hallows go to http://allhallows.org.uk/about-us/welcome/