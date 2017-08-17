Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poynton resident Will Wicks is celebrating after achieving exceptional A-Level results.

Will, 18, from Hazel Drive, Poynton, accomplished A*A*A* in maths, biology and chemistry and will go on to study Medicine at Queen Mary University London.

Will, who studies at Abbey College in Manchester, has also received a special award for the outstanding development and talent he showed throughout the academic year. He was presented with the Abbey College Manchester Gold Standard Award from the Lord Mayor at the time.

He said: “I am thrilled with my results and it means I can go on to study medicine. I am looking forward to the future but will look back on my time at Abbey College Manchester with fondness, the staff have been incredible.”

Principal Liz Elam commented: “Will is an exceptionally intelligent and talented young man who is destined for greatness. These results come as no surprise to us and we wish him the best of luck.”