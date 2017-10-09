Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds was raised by schools and businesses across the town in support of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

The annual event sees people brewing tea and coffee and baking cakes for the cancer charity.

Nicki Newbigging and her friends were thrilled when more than 250 people attended their event at the Senior Citizens Hall on Duke Street.

The team, known as the Pink Ladies, had a successful coffee morning for the second consecutive year, raising £4,600 for the Macmillan unit at Macclesfield Hospital this time around.

They were inspired by mum of three Nicki’s breast cancer battle.

Nicki, of Buxton Road, said: “We seriously could not do this without the help of everyone who took part in this event and that includes cake bakers, raffle prize donators, people that attended and people that helped on the day. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Staff at Macclesfield Hospital baked up a storm including A&E which made £334.80, the gastroenterology and therapy team bookings teams which raised £328.08, and the Macmillan Cancer Resource Centre.

Pinches Medical based at Charles Roe House held one in the new Art Cafe, which is due to open on October 9, and raised £70, while Big Brand Ideas and Monocle Deli teamed up for their fundrasier.

There were also events at A-Plan Insurance, Silvertown Taxis, NatWest bank, the Tytherington Club and Silkmen cafe at Macclesfield Town FC.

Protec International expanded their coffee event to have a roast dinner, tombola, sports day and quiz, while there were cakes a-plenty at Metro Rod in Adlington and Plastic Cards Services in Tytherington.

Schools got involved in the fundraising with events at Gawsworth Primary, Parkroyal Community School and King’s School Girls’ Division which raised £628.

St Clement’s Court sheltered housing raised £300 and there was an event at Hollins Park Care Home.

Meanwhile there were solo events by Jenna Grainger who raised £104, Janet Stagg from Rainow and Oscar and Lewis Furness with help from grandma Laura.