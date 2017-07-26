Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific thief who stole charity cash meant to help the terminally ill has been jailed.

Brian Anthony Leonard, 40, took the East Cheshire Hospice collection box after breaking in to Macclesfield Leisure Centre’s reception area on May 2.

Leonard, of Renfrew Close, Macclesfield, admitted burglary after appearing at Crewe magistrates court.

The offence breached two supervision orders imposed by the courts following his release from prison.

He was jailed for 42 days in total – which includes 28 days for the burglary and 14 days for each breach – which are to run concurrently.

Magistrates said custody was the ‘viable option’ because Leonard has 68 convictions for 144 offences, including 89 for theft and acquisitive offences, and his lack on engagement with the probation services.

It is not known how much money was taken so Leonard was not ordered to pay any compensation but was told to pay court costs of £200.

It costs £7,500 to run the hospice every day.

With only 20 per cent of funding coming from the NHS, all other funds for the hospice are collected through fundraising events.