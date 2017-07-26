Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The beauty of one of the town’s most treasured beauty spots has been captured by a textile artist.

Anne Humberstone creates stunning works using a variety of techniques and materials such as silks, sheers, velvets, soluble fabric, heat manipulation and stitch. Now the talented artist is staging an exhibition of her works, all of which have been inspired by Tegg’s Nose and the wider Peak District.

It launched on Saturday, July 16 at the ranger’s centre on Buxton Old Road, Macclesfield, and runs until Wednesday, August 9.

Anne, 58, who lives at Chapel-en-le-Frith, said: “I have managed to combine my love of the outdoors and nature with my art work in this exhibition which is inspired by the beautiful Tegg’s Nose Country Park and further afield. I use textiles as my paint and canvas. The beautiful landscape and wildlife of the Peak District is my inspiration.”

For more go to the facebook page Anne Humberstone Textile Artist.