Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has started on a new playground after the community won a £50,000 grant .

The new play equipment is being installed at Cop Meadow in Sutton and drainage work is being carried out on the field.

It means the project for a new play area is a step closer after parish councillors with other local partners worked together to win £48,690 from funding body WREN through its Community Action Fund.

Sarah Giller, parish clerk, said: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN has given us and we’re looking forward to opening to the public.”

The old play area had fallen into a poor state of repair.

The swings, roundabout and climbing frame are being replaced by a new set of equipment and there will be new surfacing.

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Cheshire, said: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape.

“We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefiting children and families in Sutton."