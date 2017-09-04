Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A greedy ‘Walter Mitty’ supermarket employee not only staged a fake robbery at the Asda where he worked but STABBED himself and claimed he was the victim - then tried to sue his bosses for not keeping him safe.

And almost a year later, crooked Graham Chilton disguised himself to shamelessly raid the safe again.

His web of lies unravelled thanks to his own Facebook photograph and a twist of fate when the store was refurbished three months after the second incident, a court heard.

Chilton thought he had got away scot-free after he had falsely claimed two armed masked men had attacked him and made off with more than £15,000.

So ten months later he sneaked into the cash room at the store in Poynton, Cheshire, and using an unsuspecting colleague’s access code stole a further £13,500.

(Image: CPS)

Sending him down, a judge said: “You are nowhere near as good a liar as you think you are.”

A Facebook pic showed Chilton posing in his distinctive red cycling top and blue and white helmet. CCTV images showed the thief wearing almost identical clothing and wearing shiny black shoes - footwear for which he was particularly known.

And three months later, while the store was being revamped, bolt cutters and the CCTV hard-drive which had vanished after the so-called robbery was found discarded on a shelving unit - plainly revealing Chilton spraying paint over the CCTV cameras and using the cutters to disconnect their leads.

Jailing him for three years and eight months, a judge has described the 54-year-old dad-of-two as ‘dishonest and devious’.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that Chilton had even stabbed himself in the chest to authenticate his lying story about the armed robbery and then had ‘the temerity’ to sue his employers, Asda, for failing to protect him at work.

The civil claim was later dropped.

(Image: CPS)

He was on paid sick leave for six months recovering from the psychological affects of the alleged ordeal and had only been back at the store in Poynton, for four months when greed got the better of him again.

Chilton pleaded guilty to stealing the £15,875 on April 14, 2013, and attempting to pervert the course of justice by making a four page false report about the raid to police.

But he brazenly maintained that he had been forced to act under duress by a gang who had threatened to harm his family. He pleaded not guilty to the second raid that took place on February 3, 2014. A jury took just under three hours to find him guilty of that offence, charged as burglary, and the judge, Recorder Mark Rhind, described his account of being forced into the robbery as ‘utter nonsense’.

“It is an extraordinary account, incoherent, literally incredible and he was an unpersuasive witness in the manner in which he gave evidence”, the judge said.

Chilton, of Kings Road, Hazel Grove, Stockport, admitted that he had gone to the Park Lane store where he was then shift leader early on a Sunday morning wearing a balaclava and armed with a paint spray can and bolt cutters.

But he insisted that a crime gang had forced him into it by threatening to otherwise harm him, his wife and family.

(Image: Danny Howard)

The judge ruled: “This is nonsense. He is a thoroughly dishonest man, he has lied to police throughout, lied to the jury and tried since 2014 to wriggle away from the consequences of his dishonest and criminal behaviour...I reject every word of his account.”

Recorder Rhind pointed out that his false police report wasted hundreds of police man hours and had caused concern in the small local community.

“It seems to me you are something of a Walter Mitty character,” continued the judge.

“You are clearly an intelligent man who has worked at a high level, were trusted and respected by people who knew you and knew you well. References speak of you in glowing terms but it is quite clear that there is another side to you - a dishonest and devious side.”

He pointed out that Chilton had not been under financial pressures ‘and the only conclusion I can come to is that you committed these offences through sheer greed’.

The judge said that he had clearly injured himself to give credence to his false account about the robbery and lied to police playing the role as the victim.

“You even had the brass neck to seek to sue Asda for failing to protect you as an employee, that was all based on a complete lie and fabrication by you. It is clear you have lied again and again and again and again. You believed yourself to be a persuasive and charming person able to talk your way out of the consequences of your actions, but in reality your lies were flimsy and easily seen through.

“You are nowhere near as good a liar as you think you are,” he added.

“You did not even come close to coming clean until the CCTV was found and you were caught red handed.”

He said that in the second incident he had prepared a meticulous disguise, hiding brand names on his clothing and helmet and even the make and model of his bicycle which he had left padlocked nearby for his getaway.

Neil Ronan, defending, said, “He had reached his mid-50s without a hint of impropriety.”

He had had the case hanging over him for a long time and has been working as delivery driver in the meantime. He had also been assisting at Hazel Grove Primary School helping children with special needs and when released he hopes to regain employment ‘away from temptation’.

His ‘web of deceit had spiralled’ after family members suggested he should sue Asda after the ‘robbery’, said Mr Ronan, though this civil action was later dropped.