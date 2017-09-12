Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather experts are warning high speed winds could batter Macclesfield tonight.

An amber weather warning of very strong winds has been issued by the Met Office, with forecasters saying to expect gusts up to 75mph in the early hours of the morning.

The strong winds are expected to reach the region at around 8pm tonight (Tuesday, September 12) and continue until the early hours of Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning the dramatic weather could cause power cuts, damage to trees and buildings.

The weather could cause some transport disruption, particularly if trees are uprooted and there are restrictions on bridges.

There is also a chance of some heavy, blustery rain alongside the gusty winds.

Cheshire Police are warning residents to be prepared.

Inspector Richard Rees said: “Thankfully the worst of Storm Aileen is set to hit Cheshire during the early hours of Wednesday morning, which should minimise the impact of the disruption.

“However, with winds expected to reach 75mph, fallen trees and power lines are likely, which may result in road closures. Therefore I would advise all motorists to allow extra time for their journey on Wednesday morning and take extra care while travelling.”

An amber weather warning means residents and drivers should 'be prepared' with a likelihood of bad weather.

A yellow warning means severe weather is possible and people should 'be aware'.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 8pm tonight (Tuesday, September 12), which escalates to an amber warning as the storm strengthens.

The yellow warning continues to be in place until 10am on Wednesday.

It says: "Very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges. There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings."

The Met Office yellow weather warning is for the north of England down to the Midlands, as well as Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Forecasters say the gales will be coupled with heavy rain, causing hazardous driving conditions.

A predicted 1.5 inches (3.8cm) is forecast to fall in up to nine hours in Scotland and Northern Ireland, which could cause flooding.

Forecasters say homes and businesses in these areas could also be affected.

On Monday, flooding hit motorways, roads and railways in the north of England during morning rush hour.

Oli Claydom, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “It is just a wind warning from 8pm Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday morning. It is in place for wind gusts of 50 - 60mph, possibly 70mph in exposed areas.

“It is due to an area of low pressure moving eastwards across the UK.

“The rain will move in Tuesday evening. The winds will strengthen into the evening and overnight.

“Our weather warnings are impact based. At this time of year the trees are beginning to leaf and the rain yesterday could see trees uprooted that can cause travel disruption.”

Anyone affected by powercuts during this time is advised to call the national helpline on 105.

To report a fallen tree you should contact your Cheshire East via the numbers below:

Highways (8:30am – 5:00pm): 0300 123 5020

Highways out of hours no: 0300 123 5025

Or report online https://www.cheshireeasthighways.org/report-it-general.aspx .