A school Sports day had to be cancelled when a deer made its home on a playing field.

The animal appeared on the playing fields at Hurdsfield Community Primary School almost two weeks ago.

But no matter how much coaxing, waving and enticing by staff and the RSPCA, the deer could not be persuaded to leave the field, and has instead hidden in the trees and shrubs.

But its presence means the children haven’t been able to use the playing since it appeared on June 21, and the end of year school sports day planned for June 23 had to be cancelled.

Celia Pickard, headteacher at the Hully Road school, said: “Hurdsfield Community Primary School’s Sports Day had to be cancelled on June 23, not because of the weather, but due to a deer running loose on the field.

“Although the children were disappointed Sport’s Day was cancelled they were highly excited to think there was a deer on the grounds. They stood by the gate to the field hoping to catch a glimpse of the celebrity animal.”

It is unknown how the deer got into the field or where it came from, but it would have had to cross at least two roads to end up in the school field, which also adjoins Hurdsfield Childrens Centre.

Mrs Pickard added: “There are only two more weeks left before the holiday and Sports Day hasn’t happened yet. Let’s hope the deer is successfully removed soon so we can have Sports Day and it will be business as usual.”

The school has prevented pupils from using the field for the safety of both the deer and students.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the deer would have to be tranquillised in order to be safely removed from the field, which requires a license from Natural England.

A spokeswoman said: “An inspector visited the site but it was decided that a tranquiliser was needed to safely collect the deer.

“In order to obtain the tranquiliser a licence is needed from Natural England. This was applied for as soon as possible and Natural England has advised the inspector will have the licence by the end of the week.

“In the meantime, the deer is safe but we do understand that its presence is having an impact on the school’s access to the playing fields. Unfortunately, the RSPCA can not act without the licence from Natural England but will continue to monitor the situation.”