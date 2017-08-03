Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A speeding motorist who killed a great-gran in front of her partner has been jailed.

Marion Fernyhough, 69, from Rushton-Spencer, sustained fatal injuries after she was hit by a van in Marton on October 2.

The driver, Michael Peacock, 32, had been driving at between 42 and 46mph, well above the 30mph limit.

Peacock ran to Mrs Fernyhough’s aid but her injuries were so severe she could not be saved and died in hospital.

Peacock, of Ashwood Close, Tyldesley, admitted causing death by careless driving.

Sentencing him to 10 months in prison, Judge Roger Dutton described the accident as ‘a tragedy of monumental proportions’.

He said: “The level of carelessness was not short of dangerous driving.

“This will remain with you for the rest of your life.”

The court heard that Mrs Fernyhough, a farmer and widow, had been celebrating the harvest festival at St James’ Church and then the Davenport Arms with the community including her partner David Quinn.

Maria Masselis, prosecuting, said Mrs Fernyhough was hit by the van travelling from the Congleton direction around 9pm as she and Mr Quinn went to cross the A34.

The court heard Peacock failed to see her in time and made a last minute effort to brake and steer away.

At the time of the incident Peacock told Mr Quinn he hadn’t seen her and was only going 40mph, Ms Masselis said.

Joe Rawlings, defending, said Peacock, a dad of four, had suffered from depression since the tragedy and even moved from the area.

He said: “Nothing Mr Peacock can say will console her family, but he is very sorry. He would do anything to turn the clock back.”

Judge Dutton added: “Mr Quinn had every right to expect to be able to live the rest of his life with Mrs Fernyhough’s friendship and companionship but that was not to be and that was cut short.

“I hope he has lovely memories of their time together.”

At the time of her death Mrs Fernyhough’s family paid tribute to someone who put ‘an enormous amount of energy and enthusiasm in everything she did’.

Peacock was also banned from driving for two years and five months and ordered to take an extended driving test.