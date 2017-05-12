Lesley Andrews captured this video of an unidentified animal playing in the River Bollin

A video showing a unidentified mammal playing in the River Bollin has left viewers divided over its identity.

The video was captured by Lesley Andrews, from Macclesfield, who spotted the animal as she walked along the banks of the Macclesfield river.

But while some viewers immediately recognised it as a rarely seen otter, others have suggested its a mink, which are not native to Britain.

Lesley, who asked the Macclesfield Express to help identify the animal, said: "I came across what I thought was an otter just playing in the water. At one point it just sat and watched me. I've never seen one before.

"I thought I'd send it in because I thought people might be interested to know - I never thought it would generate so much interest!"

Lesley said the jury is out on the identity of the animal.

She said: "It's sounds like it's likely to be a mink, but we don't really know, it's hard to tell. I'll be disappointed if it's not an otter. I don't know a lot about minks but I don't think they are very popular."