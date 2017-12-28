Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for Macclesfield, with snow expected to fall tomorrow morning.

Weather experts at the Met Office say temperatures will drop to below freezing tonight (Thursday, December 28), with snow falling throughout the morning.

The yellow weather warning - which warns about risks associated with ice and snow - is in place between 3am on Friday morning until 3pm on Friday afternoon. Although heavy rain is expected to replace the snow from around midday.

A statement on the Met office website said: “Icy patches are expected to form for a time on Friday morning as a band of rain, sleet and snow pushes northeastwards across parts of England.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some delays to air travel are also possible. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”

While the snow is expected to fall on higher ground, Macclesfield town may also be affected.

The weather over the weekend is expected to be unsettled with heavy showers milder temperatures of up to 9 degrees celcius.