Sick children were given a Christmas present they will never forget when footballing stars paid a special visit to Macclesfield hospital.

The Macclesfield Town players made the trip to Macclesfield District Hospital to spend some festive cheer to the kids who have been poorly this Christmas. Manager, John Askey, joined players, handing out selection boxes and free coffee and cake to parents.

A spokesperson for Macclesfield Town said: “It is nice for the players get out and about at this time of the year and play a part in the community.

“To be able to go the hospital is an important thing for us to be able to do and hopefully we manage to lift some spirits. It’s also nice to be able to thank the staff at the hospital who are all doing a fantastic job at this time of the year.”

An East Cheshire NHS Trust spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Macclesfield Town for their generous donations and visit to the hospital again this year. The Silkmen’s appearance on the Children’s Ward was very well received by the youngsters and their families and brought lots of smiles to some poorly faces.”