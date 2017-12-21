Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A field full of sheep have been stranded for more than a month after fly-tippers dumped a mountain of rubbish in front of the gate.

Rona and Geoffrey Cooper, who run Common Barn Farm on Smith Lane, Rainow, say someone has blocked the field gate on Hooleyhey Lane after leaving doors, windows and an old mattress in front of it.

But the situation is becoming even more concerning as the couple are unable to get the sheep out for medical treatment.

Rona, who has worked on the farm with husband Geoffrey for more than 30 years, said: “We can’t get the sheep out.

“We need to get be able to bring them in and out, it’s part of our care. They are all having to wait for their worming tablets because we can’t get them out, and they need medicine before we start lambing in April.

“We’ve waited more than a month for the council to come out and there’s still no sign. It is getting worrying.”

Rona added: “I’ve been on to Cheshire East four times and they just don’t seem bothered. We can’t move it, and even if we could where would we put it?”

A Cheshire East Council spokesman said they have been working hard to reduce fly tipping in the borough.

He said: “The information in this particular case has been passed to our community enforcement team to carry out further inquiries, in partnership with the police, who suspect the material has been dumped by offenders from outside Cheshire East.

“This has not been ignored by the council and the material will be removed as soon as practicable.”