Fire chiefs have launched a campaign to recruit the next generation of firefighters.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is aiming to take on 12 trainee firefighters.

The recruitment process, which runs until August 30, starts with an online application via cheshirefire.gov.uk.

It includes a range of questions examining the qualities and basic knowledge required for the role including: rating the risk against different scenarios; situational judgement and numerical and verbal reasoning tests.

The next stage is a physical test including climbing ladders, casualty evacuation, testing your upper and lower body strength; enclosed spaces test to measure your confidence, agility and stamina; equipment assembly to assess your manual dexterity and coordination. The final parts of the process is an interview and medical.

If you make it you will embark on a 16 week initial training course to become a firefighter with a starting salary of £22,237.

Paul Hancock, chief fire officer, said: “Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has transformed in recent years to become one of the best performing and innovative fire and rescue services in the country, acknowledged by many awards and accolades.

“Our mission is a simple one, to be an outstanding Service where there are no deaths, injuries or damage from fires or other emergencies and we are looking for exceptional men and women with a wholehearted commitment and willingness to work hard as part of a team.”

The service is keen to encourage more applications from women and black and minority ethnic communities.

CFO Hancock said: “We are hoping that this programme will result in a broader range of applications which genuinely reflects the make-up of our local communities.

“Responding to incidents and emergencies will always be a key part of a firefighter’s role, but there is also a major emphasis on being able to educate and inform people from all ages and backgrounds on fire prevention, community safety and the wider health and wellbeing agenda.

“Working for a modern fire and rescue service offers an exciting and rewarding career and we want to recruit people with a real commitment to improving the safety of their community.”