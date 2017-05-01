Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Runners are limbering up their legs and forearms for the return fo the Three Peaks Fell Race - which includes a can of beer specifically brewed for the event.

The Bollington Brewing Company’s Three Peaks Fell Race will return on Saturday, May 6.

Organised by Andy Skelhorn, the race is the only one of its kind to start and finish at a brewery and sees seasoned fell racers compete alongside relative novices.

The challenging 9km race attracted 257 runners in 2016, who scaled Kerridge Hill, White Nancy and Nab Head before a descent back to the village in glorious sunshine.

Once the gruelling run is over, participants are invited to tuck into helpings of tasty chilli, courtesy of the team at The Vale Inn – one of the three pubs in The Bollington Brewing Co’s Cheshire-based estate.

And this year the brewery will be debuting it’s first canned beer, The Three Peaks Ale.

Andy Skelhorn, race director, said: “It’s great to see the race is growing in awareness, attracting a really broad spectrum of runners, from relative novices to experienced veterans. Those wanting to compete can look out for more details online at bollingtonbrewing.co.uk.”

Lee Wainwright, owner of The Bollington Brewing Co. added: “The event takes a lot of planning and is made possible by a great team of volunteers. As well as being an immense physical challenge for racers, it is a great day for all the family with lots of entertainment on hand. We’re looking forward to this year’s race and hoping the sun will also put in an appearance!”

The event organisers have also teamed up with Poynton-based Juicy Fuel Cola so participants can enjoy a can of the preservative-free drink in their goody bag.

For further details or to register go to bollingtonbrewing.co.uk.